Extreme Weather
Earthquake rattles parts of San Francisco Bay Area

The magnitude 3.0 quake struck near Dublin, California, across the bay and southeast of San Francisco.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
SAN FRANCISCO – An earthquake shook parts of the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck near Dublin, California, about 30 miles across the bay and southeast of San Francisco.

WHAT ARE THE LARGEST EARTHQUAKES TO STRIKE THE US?

A star marks the epicenter of an earthquake that struck near Dublin, California, on April 1, 2025.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

USGS data showed that light shaking was felt in San Francisco proper and along the eastern shores of the bay. It was also felt as far north as Healdsburg, California, and as far south as San Jose.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

