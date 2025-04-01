Earthquake rattles parts of San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – An earthquake shook parts of the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck near Dublin, California, about 30 miles across the bay and southeast of San Francisco.

USGS data showed that light shaking was felt in San Francisco proper and along the eastern shores of the bay. It was also felt as far north as Healdsburg, California, and as far south as San Jose.

No damage or injuries have been reported.