Extreme Weather
Salt Lake City rattled by magnitude 3.9 earthquake Thursday morning

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported just after midnight local time on Thursday morning about two miles northwest of Independence, Utah.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
SALT LAKE CITY – Residents across the Salt Lake City area reported feeling an earthquake early Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported just after midnight local time on Thursday morning about two miles northwest of Independence, Utah.

This graphic shows information about an earthquake near Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Hundreds of people across the region reported feeling the earthquake, which was reported at a depth of about seven miles.

The USGS said shaking was reported in cities such as Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Bountiful and Ogden.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

