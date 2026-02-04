See it: Sailboat crew rescued by Coast Guard, Good Samaritans during 20-foot seas off Florida coast

Three people who were aboard a sailboat taking on water 450 miles east of Daytona Beach in the Atlantic Ocean, were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan boat on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District released video of the rescue, showing the small boat's tattered sails flying in the wind as the boat was rocked back and forth through the rough waves.

VIDEO: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE MAN FROM SUBMERGED CAR WHILE INTENSE NOR'EASTER SLAMS NORTH CAROLINA

The agency said the rescue took place at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday, after receiving an emergency radio beacon distress signal on Sunday afternoon.

Watchstanders deployed an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in search of the boat in the Atlantic, locating it around 8:30 p.m. as it was taking on 20-foot waves.

US COAST GUARD FREES SHIPS DURING ICEBREAKING OPERATIONS FROM NEW YORK HARBOR TO GREAT LAKES

The aircrew issued a distress radio broadcast to nearby boats seeking assistance with the rescue.

A tanker called the Radiant Pride responded and took on the three mariners aboard the sailboat.

Video showed Radiant Pride arriving on scene and tethering the tiny sailboat to the tanker.

"Thanks to the incredible coordination between the Coast Guard and the crew of Radiant Pride, we were able to save the lives of three mariners," said Lt. j.g. Jordan Shaw, an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 pilot. "Due to the distance of the EPIRB activation and the weather conditions at the time, this rescue is a testament to the bravery and professionalism of all whom were involved."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Coast Guard said all three mariners were stable and uninjured.