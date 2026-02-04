Search
See it: Sailboat crew rescued by Coast Guard, Good Samaritans during 20-foot seas off Florida coast

A tanker called the Radiant Pride responded and took on the three mariners aboard the sailboat.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Three mariners were rescued in a conjoined effort from the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan boat 450 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach, Florida, early Monday when their sailboat was taking on water. 

Watch: Coast Guard, Good Samaritans rescue 3 amid rough sees off Florida

Three people who were aboard a sailboat taking on water 450 miles east of Daytona Beach in the Atlantic Ocean, were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan boat on Monday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District released video of the rescue, showing the small boat's tattered sails flying in the wind as the boat was rocked back and forth through the rough waves. 

The sailboat's sails were tattered and flying through the wind during the rough sea conditions.

(US Coast Guard Southeast District / FOX Weather)

The agency said the rescue took place at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday, after receiving an emergency radio beacon distress signal on Sunday afternoon. 

Watchstanders deployed an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in search of the boat in the Atlantic, locating it around 8:30 p.m. as it was taking on 20-foot waves. 

The sailboat rocks against the rough waves.

(US Coast Guard Southeast District / FOX Weather)

The aircrew issued a distress radio broadcast to nearby boats seeking assistance with the rescue. 

A tanker called the Radiant Pride responded and took on the three mariners aboard the sailboat. 

Radiant Pride responds to the Coast Guard's request for assistance.

(US Coast Guard Southeast District / FOX Weather)

Video showed Radiant Pride arriving on scene and tethering the tiny sailboat to the tanker.

"Thanks to the incredible coordination between the Coast Guard and the crew of Radiant Pride, we were able to save the lives of three mariners," said Lt. j.g. Jordan Shaw, an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 pilot. "Due to the distance of the EPIRB activation and the weather conditions at the time, this rescue is a testament to the bravery and professionalism of all whom were involved." 

The small sailboat was tethered to the tanker as the mariners were brought aboard.

(US Coast Guard Southeast District / FOX Weather)

The Coast Guard said all three mariners were stable and uninjured.

