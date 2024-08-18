Russia’s Shiveluch volcano continues explosive eruption after magnitude 7.0 earthquake

Russia's Shiveluch volcano continues to shoot ash into the sky after beginning its explosive eruption over the weekend following a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 60 miles off Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, in the Pacific Ocean around 3 p.m. ET Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake likely felt "very strong" to those on the Kamchatsky peninsula, according to the USGS ShakeMap.

According to the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami was not expected for the U.S. Northwest coast and Alaska.

The following day, the Shiveluch volcano began an explosive eruption just before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, sending ash plumes into Ust-Kamchatsk village. Among the largest volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, the active lava dome called "Young Shiveluch" extends about 8,200 feet above sea level.

Video taken from a non-government organization inside Ust-Kamchatsk village shows vehicles that look covered in freshly fallen snow, but it's ash from the volcano.

According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, the aviation alert remains red because the explosive eruption continues to send ash more than 6 miles high into the sky and could impact international and low-flying aircraft.