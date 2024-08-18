Search
Russia’s Shiveluch volcano continues explosive eruption after magnitude 7.0 earthquake

The aviation alert for Russia's Kamchatsky peninsula remains red because the explosive eruption continues to send ash more than 6 miles high into the sky and could impact international and low-flying aircraft.

Video released by Zvezda shows the Russian village of Ust-Kamchatsk covered in ash after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano.

Russia's Shiveluch volcano continues to shoot ash into the sky after beginning its explosive eruption over the weekend following a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 60 miles off Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, in the Pacific Ocean around 3 p.m. ET Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake likely felt "very strong" to those on the Kamchatsky peninsula, according to the USGS ShakeMap.

The ash plume from the Shiveluch volcano in Russia on Aug. 18, 2024.

The ash plume from the Shiveluch volcano in Russia on Aug. 18, 2024.

(Viktor Frolov/ IViS FEB RAS)

According to the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami was not expected for the U.S. Northwest coast and Alaska.

The following day, the Shiveluch volcano began an explosive eruption just before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, sending ash plumes into Ust-Kamchatsk village. Among the largest volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, the active lava dome called "Young Shiveluch" extends about 8,200 feet above sea level. 

A view from the southwestern slope of Shiveluch volcano eruption in Russia on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

A view from the southwestern slope of Shiveluch volcano eruption in Russia on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

(Viktor Frolov, IViS FEB RAS)

Video taken from a non-government organization inside Ust-Kamchatsk village shows vehicles that look covered in freshly fallen snow, but it's ash from the volcano. 

According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, the aviation alert remains red because the explosive eruption continues to send ash more than 6 miles high into the sky and could impact international and low-flying aircraft. 

