Remains of man, woman discovered after Vesuvius eruption in ancient Pompeii

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced Monday that two more bodies were found in the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy.

Located at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, Pompeii was destroyed when the volcano erupted nearly 2,000 years ago on Aug. 24, 79 and killed the city’s inhabitants.

Two of those were a man and a woman, whose remains were discovered inside a small bedroom. The man was found lying face-down on the floor, while the woman was on a bed.

The woman appeared to be carrying gold, silver and bronze coins, along with a pair of gold and pearl earrings and other jewelry, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii officials said.

They noted that the two individuals sought refuge in the room during the eruption. However, as about 10 feet of volcanic ash and debris fell on the city, the man and woman became trapped in their room.

As the volcano produced a high-temperature pyroclastic flow, the two individuals died immediately from thermal shock, officials said. They were then covered in a calcified layer of ash, which preserved their positions when they died.

Park officials said the remains of more than 1,000 victims of the eruption have been discovered so far.