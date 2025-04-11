Louisville barbecue restaurant along Ohio River flooded for 2nd time this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – River Road BBQ in Kentucky's largest city is just one of many businesses facing an indescribable challenge after feet of water from the Ohio River flooded their restaurant.

The Ohio River remains in moderate flood stage, more than a week after heavy rainfall caused river levels to rise significantly.

River Road BBQ's General Manager Krissy Davis told FOX Weather this isn't the first time this year the restaurant has had to close for weather.

"It's been agonizing to say the least," Davis said. "We got kicked while we were down."

The restaurant was forced to close because of a winter storm earlier this year, and then had to close again in February because of flooding.

Davis said road construction near the building in recent weeks has been impacting business as well, so they haven't been able to recover the way they hoped.

"Business wasn't there, and then now, we got up to nine or 10 feet of water indoors," she said.

Davis said the restaurant owns their building, but they don't have flood insurance to cover the damage.

On Thursday, Davis said they likely won't be able to get to the building until the upcoming weekend to inspect the damage because water levels were still too high.

"We're old hats, at least, at having to vacate the premises in a quick timeframe," Davis said.

Before the flooding impacted the building, they were able to remove the tables and other equipment and put it in storage.

Aside from waiting to inspect the damage, Davis said they've got a big cleanup ahead of them.

"We're going to have to do so much construction and repair work," Davis said.

Davis said they're striving to be open again by the Kentucky Derby on May 3.

"We would love to be open by that Saturday," Davis said. "It does not seem like it's very likely."

She said they will do everything they can in the meantime to meet that goal, as the Derby business is big for River Road, and begins their peak season.

"It is detrimental to the business, really," she said. "That is our bread and butter."

Davis said they're talking about other ways they can keep their business running through closures like this one, perhaps through food trucks.

She said the restaurant is fortunate to get help from local charitable organizations that help restaurants, and the community really bands together to offer support.

"I'm very hopeful that Louisville can really show a lot of support," she said.

Davis said a lot of businesses on River Road are going through the same thing, and they also could benefit.

"It's been a rough year for every single business down there this year," Davis said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Davis and River Road rebuild. To donate, click here.