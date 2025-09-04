Search

Extreme Weather
See it: Rare reverse waterfall on Australian cliffside 'like spotting a UFO'

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Watch: Wind creates rare reverse waterfall in Australia

KATOOMBA, Australia– The rare phenomenon known as a reverse waterfall was recently seen happening on a cliffside in Australia

The video, taken on Aug. 2, showed what is usually a normal waterfall spewing out from a cliff in the far distance, flowing up into the air instead. 

Reverse waterfall seen on cliffside in Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia.

(Luke Buckle via Storyful / FOX Weather)

As the video zoomed in, a closer look of the water blowing up into the sky was visible. 

Reverse waterfalls happen when strong winds create intense updrafts that can cause waterfalls to blow backwards. 

WATCH: 'VOLNADO' FORMS INSIDE HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO DURING RECENT ERUPTIVE EPISODE

Reverse waterfall seen on Aug, 2, 2025 in Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia.

(Luke Buckle via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Luke Buckle, the recorder of the video, told Storyful he took his family on a trip to the Sublime Point lookout near Katoomba on a very windy day when they saw the dramatic result of the weather conditions.

Buckle said seeing the waterfall in reverse "felt like spotting a UFO."

