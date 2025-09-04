See it: Rare reverse waterfall on Australian cliffside 'like spotting a UFO'

KATOOMBA, Australia– The rare phenomenon known as a reverse waterfall was recently seen happening on a cliffside in Australia.

The video, taken on Aug. 2, showed what is usually a normal waterfall spewing out from a cliff in the far distance, flowing up into the air instead.

As the video zoomed in, a closer look of the water blowing up into the sky was visible.

Reverse waterfalls happen when strong winds create intense updrafts that can cause waterfalls to blow backwards.

Luke Buckle, the recorder of the video, told Storyful he took his family on a trip to the Sublime Point lookout near Katoomba on a very windy day when they saw the dramatic result of the weather conditions.

Buckle said seeing the waterfall in reverse "felt like spotting a UFO."