Watch: Rescuers hoist lost Washington hiker to safety after found on snowy mountain

SPOKANE, Wash. – A stranded hiker located in a remote and rugged Washington mountain range was hoisted to safety after authorities found him amid freezing temperatures and snowy conditions on the ground.

Volunteers with the Spokane County Search and Rescue, along with Spokane Regional Air Support Unit’s Air-1 and Spokane Valley firefighters, responded to a reported lost hiker in the wilderness of the Mica Peak area at about 7:45 p.m. last Friday.

The search continued throughout the night as temperatures hovered around 30 degrees. By 5:50 a.m. the following morning, the hiker was located after rescue crews hiked 7.5 miles with a 3,000-foot elevation.

However, police said without a suitable landing zone to safely transport the hiker out of the very remote and rugged area, an air-lift helicopter was summoned to assist.

"With no viable landing zone and with the victim unable to walk out under his own power, the decision was made to conduct a hoist rescue," the police department said in a social media post along with video of the rescue.

The hiker was flown to a nearby golf course, where he was safely transferred to a hospital for additional treatment and care. He is expected to make a full recovery.