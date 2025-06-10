Red Bridge Fire rages east of Seattle forcing residents to flee as flames destroy homes

CLE ELUM, Wash. – A wildfire raging east of Seattle has destroyed at least two homes and forced residents to evacuate as crews race to contain and extinguish the flames.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said the Red Bridge Fire broke out around 5 p.m. local time on Monday just east of the community of Cle Elum.

After the wildfire ignited, officials evacuated the immediate area around Red Bridge Road, and residents were told to stay clear of the area to allow crews to continue to try and stomp out the blaze.

As of Monday evening, the Red Bridge Fire was estimated to be about 60 acres.

The owners of the known burned residences have been contacted and offered assistance, and evacuated residents were allowed to seek shelter at the Centennial Center in town.

It's unknown how many total homes or other structures have been impacted by the fire, and the U.S. Forest Service has since taken command of firefighting operations.

No other information was immediately available.