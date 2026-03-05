Rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles rural Louisiana, marking strongest in state’s history

SHREVEPORT, La. – Residents across parts of Louisiana were rattled by a 4.9 earthquake on March 5, marking it the strongest earthquake ever in the state’s history.

Louisiana rattled by strongest earthquake in state's history

(FOX Weather)



The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 5:30 a.m. CT about 36 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana at a depth of 3.1 miles.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With more than 1,100 reports of shaking so far, the USGS says residents as far north as Shreveport, along with some in southern Arkansas and western Texas, have felt the tremors.

Louisiana rattled by strongest earthquake in state's history

(FOX Weather)



It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office highlighted the strength in a Facebook video reiterating the record as the "largest recorded earthquake on Louisiana soil."

Officials said, in recent years, the area has experienced several small earthquakes. While most have been minor, events like this serve as a reminder that earthquakes can occur unexpectedly at any time.

Louisiana rattled by strongest earthquake in state's history

(FOX Weather)



The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with OEP Director Shane Hubbard and is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in response to the event.

MAGNITUDE 3.0 EARTHQUAKE JOLTS SOUTH CAROLINA WITH SHAKING FELT IN CAPITAL CITY

No other information was immediately available.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.