Rain brings some relief to raging wildfires in Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Much-needed rain Thursday night brought some relief to firefighters fighting three wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres in northern Minnesota.

It was a busy night Thursday, as severe weather moved through western Minnesota, the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Days of high temperatures and low humidity helped the spread of three wildfires: the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires, burning in St. Louis County and Lake County, Minnesota.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation.

Each fire quickly grew, forcing evacuations, and prompting the National Guard to join the firefight.

Well over 100 buildings have been destroyed by the three fires, but the exact number of buildings is still under investigation.

The Camp House fire has scorched 14,852 acres, according to InciWeb. Evacuations remain in place, and the fire is still uncontained.

The Jenkins Creek Fire continued to grow Thursday, after strong wind gusts raised concerns that it would spread even more rapidly.

Thankfully, rain helped ease some of the fire officials' concerns, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a Thursday night update.

Inciweb reported Friday that the Jenkins Creek Fire had burned 15,570 acres and was 0% contained. Evacuations are still in place.

Meanwhile, firefighters are getting ahead of the Munger Shaw fire, which is 25% contained and isn't actively growing, Ramsay said.

The Munger Shaw Fire was the smallest of the three wildfires, burning 1,600 acres.

Evacuation orders were lifted for that fire on Thursday night.