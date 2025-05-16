Search
Rain brings some relief to raging wildfires in Minnesota

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Relentless wildfires have continued to rapidly grow across parts of northeastern Minnesota north of Lake Superior, destroying at least 144 homes and buildings, after days of unseasonably high temperatures and low humidity.

Minnesota wildfires rage, impacting air quality

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Much-needed rain Thursday night brought some relief to firefighters fighting three wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres in northern Minnesota.

It was a busy night Thursday, as severe weather moved through western Minnesota, the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest

Days of high temperatures and low humidity helped the spread of three wildfires: the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires, burning in St. Louis County and Lake County, Minnesota. 

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation. 

Each fire quickly grew, forcing evacuations, and prompting the National Guard to join the firefight. 

    A trio of fires burning in St. Louis and Lake counties in Minnesota have scorched tens of thousands of acres and prompted evacuations. (KMSP)

    A trio of fires burning in St. Louis and Lake counties in Minnesota have scorched tens of thousands of acres and prompted evacuations. (KMSP)

    A trio of fires burning in St. Louis and Lake counties in Minnesota have scorched tens of thousands of acres and prompted evacuations. (KMSP)

    A trio of fires burning in St. Louis and Lake counties in Minnesota have scorched tens of thousands of acres and prompted evacuations. (FOX Weather)

Well over 100 buildings have been destroyed by the three fires, but the exact number of buildings is still under investigation.

The Camp House fire has scorched 14,852 acres, according to InciWeb. Evacuations remain in place, and the fire is still uncontained. 

Camp House wildfire

Camp House wildfire

(Homeland Security and Emergency Management / FOX Weather)

The Jenkins Creek Fire continued to grow Thursday, after strong wind gusts raised concerns that it would spread even more rapidly. 

Thankfully, rain helped ease some of the fire officials' concerns, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a Thursday night update. 

Inciweb reported Friday that the Jenkins Creek Fire had burned 15,570 acres and was 0% contained. Evacuations are still in place. 

Photo of Munger Shaw fire activity.

Photo of Munger Shaw fire activity. 

(MNICS/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, firefighters are getting ahead of the Munger Shaw fire, which is 25% contained and isn't actively growing, Ramsay said. 

The Munger Shaw Fire was the smallest of the three wildfires, burning 1,600 acres. 

Evacuation orders were lifted for that fire on Thursday night. 

