Queens, Long Island hit by flooding, massive waves from Hurricane Erin

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Hurricane Erin brought extreme conditions to the entire East Coast on Thursday, including Queens and Long Island in New York.

Videos from Thursday show some of the worst effects of the storm.

Drone video showed the bay and ocean flooding roads throughout Hampton Bays on Long Island.

The photographer of the video told Storyful the flooding went on "for several miles."

Drivers headed on Montauk Highway Thursday afternoon caught massive ocean swells rolling into the beach from behind houses and trees.

The southeastern portion of Suffolk County was under a High Surf Advisory through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service warned of breaking waves between 5 and 10 feet, as well as a high rip current risk.

A compilation of videos from Robert Moses State Park on Long Island also showed Erin's waves pounding the beach.

Onlookers stood at the edge of the beach just next to the sand dunes as the waves came crashing in.

Strong winds blew the ocean spray off the waves as they moved onto the shore.

Streets flooded in Queens

Erin's impacts extended into Queens, where Howard Beach residents were met with flooded streets.

Video from Thursday night showed two men standing in the bed of a pickup truck filming cars around them driving through the flooded streets.

"Waves" produced by cars driving through the flooding lapped up onto the driveways of homes on either side of the street.

A high rip current risk remains in place through Saturday for Queens and Long Island.

As Hurricane Erin turns away from the U.S. and out to sea, normal beach conditions should resume by Monday.