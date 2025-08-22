Search
Queens, Long Island hit by flooding, massive waves from Hurricane Erin

As Hurricane Erin turns away from the U.S. and out to sea, normal beach conditions should resume by Monday.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Hurricane Erin brought extreme conditions to the entire East Coast on Thursday, including Queens and Long Island in New York. 

Videos from Thursday show some of the worst effects of the storm. 

Drone video showed the bay and ocean flooding roads throughout Hampton Bays on Long Island. 

  • Two cars drive through significant flooding on a road in Hampton Bays on Long Island.
    Image 1 of 4

    Two cars drive through significant flooding on a road in Hampton Bays on Long Island.  ( Michael Busch GSB Images via Storyful)

  • Vehicle drives through flooding in Hampton Bays, New York.
    Image 2 of 4

    Vehicle drives through flooding in Hampton Bays, New York.  ( Michael Busch GSB Images via Storyful)

  • Large waves crash from Hurricane Erin crash onto beaches on Long Island.
    Image 3 of 4

    Large waves crash from Hurricane Erin crash onto beaches on Long Island. ( Michael Busch GSB Images via Storyful)

  • Hurricane Erin produced coastal flooding along Long Island.
    Image 4 of 4

    Hurricane Erin produced coastal flooding along Long Island.  ( Michael Busch GSB Images via Storyful)

The photographer of the video told Storyful the flooding went on "for several miles."

Drivers headed on Montauk Highway Thursday afternoon caught massive ocean swells rolling into the beach from behind houses and trees. 

The southeastern portion of Suffolk County was under a High Surf Advisory through Friday evening. 

Massive waves created by Hurricane Erin could be seen by drivers on the Montauk Highway Thursday night. 

The National Weather Service warned of breaking waves between 5 and 10 feet, as well as a high rip current risk. 

A compilation of videos from Robert Moses State Park on Long Island also showed Erin's waves pounding the beach. 

Video from Thursday showed some of the big waves created by Hurricane Erin pounding a beach in Robert Moses State Park on Long Island. 

Onlookers stood at the edge of the beach just next to the sand dunes as the waves came crashing in. 

Strong winds blew the ocean spray off the waves as they moved onto the shore. 

Streets flooded in Queens

Erin's impacts extended into Queens, where Howard Beach residents were met with flooded streets. 

Cars drove through several inches of floodwater from Hurricane Erin in Howard Beach in Queens Thursday evening. Erin caused high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding along the East Coast, 

Video from Thursday night showed two men standing in the bed of a pickup truck filming cars around them driving through the flooded streets. 

"Waves" produced by cars driving through the flooding lapped up onto the driveways of homes on either side of the street. 

A high rip current risk remains in place through Saturday for Queens and Long Island. 

As Hurricane Erin turns away from the U.S. and out to sea, normal beach conditions should resume by Monday. 

