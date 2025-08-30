Earthquake swarm detected in northern Nevada

ELKO, N.V. – Rural northern Nevada is the site of one of the nation’s newest earthquake swarms, with more than a dozen quakes measuring at least magnitude 2.5 or greater recorded over a 24-hour period.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the most significant event was a 4.7-magnitude quake that occurred Saturday afternoon outside of Valmy, Nevada.

A shake map indicated the event was felt in communities such as Elko, Winnemucca and as far north as Boise City in Idaho.

The shaking was considered to be minimal, and no damage was reported around the epicenter or any nearby state.

Experts have previously noted that Nevada is seismically active, with several fault zones that run through the state, but it remains unclear what triggered the recent shaking.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

According to the National Park Service, Nevada ranks third in the nation for earthquake activity, just behind California and Alaska, with faults located around nearly every significant mountain range.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the state was a magnitude 7.3 event that occurred on October 2, 1915, near Pleasant Valley, in central Nevada.

The NPS says a magnitude 6.0 or greater quake happens about once every 10 years in Nevada, while those of 7.0 or greater occur about once out of every three decades.

While Las Vegas does occasionally experience tremors, more notable events tend to take place in the central and western regions of the state.

It is unknown if the current seismic activity is tied to any large mining operations, similar to what Texas has experienced during oil and natural gas extraction processes.

Nevada is one of the most heavily mined states in the nation, and while scientists have not confirmed a connection to the most recent events, human activity has been known to influence the terrain.

According to the Nevada Mining Association, gold, silver and gypsum are among the most heavily produced minerals in the state.