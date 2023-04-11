Search
Extreme Weather
Pregnant woman, 2 others injured after wind lifts bounce house in New Jersey, police say

Police say three adults, including a pregnant woman, were injured when the winds blew over a tent and lifted a bounce house.

Source FOX 29 Philadelphia
Geography professor at the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences John Knox explains on FOX Weather. 03:51

How does wind impact safety of bounce houses?

Geography professor at the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences John Knox explains on FOX Weather.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Strong winds caused some scary scenes as families attended a carnival in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon.

Police said three adults, including a pregnant woman, were injured when winds blew over a tent and lifted a bounce house.

The bounce house was part of a carnival being held to celebrate Passover in Lakewood.

NEVADA FAMILY FIGHTS FOR STRICTER LAWS AFTER DAUGHTER KILLED IN WIND-BLOWN BOUNCE HOUSE

Aerial views from FOX 5 New York's helicopter shows the area where several people were injured after wind lifted a bounce house in New Jersey.

(FOX 5 NY)

The pregnant woman experienced abdominal pain after the accident, according to authorities. 

She and the other injured adults were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately released.

