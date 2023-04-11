Pregnant woman, 2 others injured after wind lifts bounce house in New Jersey, police say

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Strong winds caused some scary scenes as families attended a carnival in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon.

Police said three adults, including a pregnant woman, were injured when winds blew over a tent and lifted a bounce house.

The bounce house was part of a carnival being held to celebrate Passover in Lakewood.

The pregnant woman experienced abdominal pain after the accident, according to authorities.

She and the other injured adults were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately released.