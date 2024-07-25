Pool fence erupts in sparks as lightning strikes nearby tree: 'I was in shock'

WACO, N.C. — A too-close-for-comfort lightning strike not only put a jolt of anxiety into a photographer but also sent a jolt of electricity along their backyard pool fence.

The lightning strike hit a tree near Sharon Mitchell’s home in Waco, North Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon. But it was the metal fence putting on a show, showering the ground with sparks along the fence posts.

Mitchell told FOX Weather she loves thunderstorms and was trying to "get some of the awesome lightning strikes on video" so she could frame a good still shot.

"The wind was blowing the rain, so I backed away from the fence to keep my phone dry, and as I did, I heard and saw a flash that happened so fast that I wasn't even sure I caught it," she said. "I was in shock for a few minutes. I just remember jumping back."

Her husband was inside watching TV and said he saw the lightning jump across every pole around the whole fence to the gate at the patio, where it grounded not far from where Sharon was standing.

"My husband ran out the patio door from the den and said he thought he'd find me dead on the ground," she said. "A lot of times, I prop up on the fence to keep a steady hand while videoing. But this time it was raining so hard I had to stand back. I believe the Good Lord looked down and said, ‘Not today, Sharon!’ "

Lightning doesn't need a direct strike to be destructive

The reason the fence lit up despite avoiding a direct hit was due to the process of conduction, according to FOX Weather Senior Meteorologist Greg Diamond.

"As the lightning is striking the tree in the background, the electricity is then conducted through the ground and into the metal fence," Diamond said. "And we see the sparks as a result."

Lightning can travel long distances in wires or other metal surfaces. While metal does not attract lightning, it provides a path for it to follow.

"Most indoor lightning casualties and some outdoor casualties are due to conduction," Diamond said. "Whether inside or outside, anyone in contact with anything connected to metal wires, plumbing, or metal surfaces that extend outside is at risk."