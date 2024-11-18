Philippines rocked by Super Typhoon Man-yi leaving 8 dead

Typhoon Man-yi is the latest typhoon to strike the Philippines, and the sixth storm to hit the country in less than a month.

At least eight people died from the super typhoon, according to local disaster officials.

The storm made landfall on Saturday, causing extensive storm surge, landslides, damage from strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

A family of seven reportedly died when a landslide buried their home in the town of Nueva Vizcaya on the island of Luzon, the disaster office in the area told Reuters.

A 72-year-old man in Camarines Norte died in a vehicle crash caused by hanging wires from the storm, the disaster office confirmed to Reuters.

As it made landfall, Super Typhoon Man-yi's wind gusts reached 115 mph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

After plowing through the island, the storm dissipated into a severe tropical storm, where it's now projected to make a second landfall in Vietnam, according to PAGASA.

Thousands of people were evacuated in preparation for the storm in high-risk areas.

In the province of Nueva Vizcaya, nearly 4,300 people were evacuated from their homes, Province Governor Jose "Jing" Valeriano Gambito said in a Facebook post.

All across the country, schools and government offices closed while people recover from the storm's damage.

Areas affected by the super typhoon are working tirelessly to clear debris from roadways so they can reopen.

Aerial photos from Monday morning show the storm's aftermath, which left homes damaged and leaving areas swamped with mud and water from rainfall and storm surge.

Several areas were still inundated with flooding.

Five other storms have hit Luzon since Oct. 22, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Severe Tropical Storm Trami was the first storm to hit the country, and Super Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall three days later on Oct. 25. Combined, the two storms left at least 158 people dead and 132 injured, OCHA estimates.