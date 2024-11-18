Philippines rocked by Super Typhoon Man-yi leaving 8 dead

TOPSHOT - People (R) react as large waves break along a seawall ahead of the expected landfall of Super Typhoon Man-yi, in Legaspi City, Albay province on November 16, 2024.
A family of seven reportedly died when a landslide buried their home in the town of Nueva Vizcaya on the island of Luzon, the disaster office in the area told Reuters.
A 72-year-old man in Camarines Norte died in a vehicle crash caused by hanging wires from the storm, the disaster office confirmed to Reuters.
As it made landfall, Super Typhoon Man-yi's wind gusts reached 115 mph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
After plowing through the island, the storm dissipated into a severe tropical storm, where it's now projected to make a second landfall in Vietnam, according to PAGASA.
Thousands of people were evacuated in preparation for the storm in high-risk areas.
People rest at an evacuation centre for those affected by Super Typhoon Man-yi in San Vicente town, Camarines sur province on November 17, 2024. Super Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the Philippines' most populous island on November 17, with the national weather service warning of flooding, landslides and huge waves as the storm sweeps across the archipelago nation.
In the province of Nueva Vizcaya, nearly 4,300 people were evacuated from their homes, Province Governor Jose "Jing" Valeriano Gambito said in a Facebook post.
All across the country, schools and government offices closed while people recover from the storm's damage.
Areas affected by the super typhoon are working tirelessly to clear debris from roadways so they can reopen.
Aerial photos from Monday morning show the storm's aftermath, which left homes damaged and leaving areas swamped with mud and water from rainfall and storm surge.
TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows submerged homes at a village in Ilagan, Isabela province on November 18, 2024, due to continuous heavy rains from Super Typhoon Man-yi.
NUEVA VIZCAYA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 18: Residents sit next to a collapsed shop after it was destroyed by by Super Typhoon Man-yi on November 18, 2024 in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya province, Philippines. Storm-weary communities in the Philippines are beginning to rebuild after Super Typhoon Man-yi and five other storms in the past month have devastated homes and displaced hundreds of thousands.
An aerial view shows submerged homes at a village in Ilagan, Isabela province on November 18, 2024, due to continuous heavy rains from Super Typhoon Man-yi. Filipinos cleared fallen trees and repaired damaged houses on November 18 after it was the sixth major storm to batter the Philippines in a month.
An aerial view shows submerged homes at a village in Ilagan, Isabela province on November 18, 2024, due to continuous heavy rains from Super Typhoon Man-yi. Filipinos cleared fallen trees and repaired damaged houses on November 18 after the sixth major storm to batter the Philippines in a month smashed flimsy buildings, knocked out power and claimed at least eight lives.
NUEVA VIZCAYA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 18: An aerial view taken with a drone shows rice fields flooded by Super Typhoon Man-yi on November 18, 2024 in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya province, Philippines. Storm-weary communities in the Philippines are beginning to rebuild after Super Typhoon Man-yi and five other storms in the past month have devastated homes and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Mud and debris are left behind after Aerial Typhoon Man-yi's damage in Panganiban in the Catanduanes province on Monday morning.
Aerial photos of Typhoon Man-yi damage in Panganiban in the Catanduanes province on Monday morning.
Five other storms have hit Luzon since Oct. 22, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Severe Tropical Storm Trami was the first storm to hit the country, and Super Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall three days later on Oct. 25. Combined, the two storms left at least 158 people dead and 132 injured, OCHA estimates.