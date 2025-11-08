Search
At least 5 killed after tornado tears through Southern Brazil

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
PARANÁ, Brazil– A tornado ripped through Southern Brazil on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring 432 others.

According to the Paraná State Government, four deaths occurred in Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and one happened in Guarapuava. 

The tornado collapsed structures, leaving people trapped, the government said. 

Damage from the tornado in Brazil.

Damage from the tornado in Brazil.

(Defesa Civil  / FOX Weather)

Search and rescue of the collapsed buildings was still ongoing Saturday. 

The government said the Military Fire Department of Paraná and health services provided medical attention for the 432 injured people. 

Nine people were seriously injured. 

The tornado was rated at least an EF-2. 

(Defesa Civil / FOX Weather)

Local and federal Brazilian government officials visited the areas affected on Saturday morning. 

The tornado that hit the community was originally classified as an EF-2, according to the state government, but after assessment of damage, could be reclassified as an EF-3.

Wind gusts ranged between 111 and 155 mph. 

"Since the beginning of November, several cities in Paraná have faced heavy rains, storms, gales and hail, which led the State Government to take emergency measures to release resources, assist victims and rebuild affected areas," the government said. 

The government said as of Friday, 14 cities were in a state of emergency. 

