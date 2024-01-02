Watch: Aerial footage shows pancake ice floating down Minnesota river

WHEATON, Minnesota – Video shot on New Year’s Day shows countless semi-circular discs of slushy ice known as "pancake ice" covering the surface of the Mustinka River.

Aerial footage captured images of the pancake ice floating down the river in western Minnesota, almost like a wintry armada making its way downstream.

The formation of pancake ice is a relatively rare weather phenomenon, and it usually forms in cold oceans and lakes, according to the U.K. Met Office.

Certain circumstances must be at play for pancake ice to form on a river. The U.K. Met Office said the weather phenomenon occurs when foam on a river begins to freeze, which causes the foam to join together. If a swirling current of water, or an eddy, is nearby, the frozen foam is sucked into it.

As a result, the agency said this causes the foam to take on a circular shape. These discs can grow as other pieces of frozen foam and ice attach and freeze onto them.

In contrast, pancake ice on oceans and lakes begins as a layer of ice crystals that form in the cold water, according to NASA. If the water is rough, its waves cause the layer of ice crystals to break up to form little ice floats, which then crash into each other.

This crashing causes the floats to take on a round shape and to have ridges form along their edges, NASA said. As the rest of the float remains relatively smooth and flat, pancake ice is formed.

Whether pancake ice forms on rivers or oceans and lakes, conditions must be very cold. In fact, the area where this video was shot experienced temperatures that dropped down to 16-18 degrees on New Year’s morning.