Pack Fire burns thousands of acres in California's Mono County, forcing evacuations

MONO COUNTY, Calif. – A large wildfire erupted in Mono County, California midday on Nov. 13 and has since burned over 3,000 acres, damaging numerous structures, and forcing mandatory evacuations for thousands of Californians residing in the affected areas.

Coined Pack Fire, as of the morning of Nov. 14, the fire is 5% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A coalition of engines and more than 350 firefighters are on the ground battling the blaze raging near Crowley Lake, McGee Creek, and Highway 395, roughly 30 miles from the California-Nevada border as firefighting air tankers from throughout California are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow, according to Cal Fire.

Over 1,500 people and over 1,000 structures in the communities in proximity to the blaze are impacted by evacuation orders and warnings. Thus far, at least 15 structures have been damaged by the wildfire as damage assessments are ongoing.

Whipping winds fueled the rapid growth of the wildfire in the remote mountainous region of the Eastern Sierra Nevadas roughly 15 miles from Manmouth Mountain, a popular ski destination. In just an hour, the fire rapidly grew in size from 10 acres to 1,000 in the early afternoon of Nov. 13, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection status reports.

At one point, the fire raged across a whopping 3,400 acres and has since been partially contained as crews continue to battle the blaze. No fatalities have been reported.

While winds upwards of 50 mph fueled the rapid growth, firefighters and impacted residents were fortunate as the wildfire met some resistance in the form of a rainstorm as crews battled the fire through the night on Nov. 13.

This graphic shows snow still to come to California’s higher elevations.

(FOX Weather)



The wildfire in the Eastern Sierras rages as millions in the Los Angeles area are under a level 3 out of 4 flood threat as an atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Southern California area. According to the FOX Forecast Center, the areas impacted by the burning Pack Fire could see additional relief in the form of rain and snow, as Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect.

This is a developing story.