1 killed, 2 injured in Mount Washington ski accidents over the weekend

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. – One skier fell to her death, and two others were injured in separate skiing accidents due to brutal snow conditions this weekend.

Madison Saltsburg, 20, was killed Saturday when she fell about 600 feet in an area called Tuckerman Ravine, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Saltsburg and her skiing companion were faced with hard, icy snow surfaces, open crevasse holes, and unforgiving conditions for a slip and fall," Colleen Mainville of the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

Saltsburg's companion was not harmed.

"In addition to yesterday’s fatality, the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center Snow Ranger team responded to two other skiers who sustained traumatic injuries from rocks and ice while falling down the firm and icy snow surface," Mainville said. "Multiple other falls in steep mountaineering terrain were also witnessed throughout the day, but did not result in serious injuries."

SKIERS CAPTURE VIDEO OF AVALANCHE PLUNGING DOWN FRENCH ALPS

The avalanche forecast was "LOW" on Saturday, according to the MWAC. Winds blew at a steady 43 mph and gusted to 80 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That sets up "wind slabs that are sensitive to triggers," explained the avalanche center's forecast discussion.

"Conditions in Tuckerman Ravine and around Mount Washington were firm and icy due to lack of recent snow and cold temperatures," Mainville said.

Additional snow overnight pushed avalanche danger to high, starting at 3,000 feet. The Backcountry Avalanche forecast is set at an Avalanche Warning through Sunday.

Even at low avalanche risk, skiers and mountaineers should have an ice axe, crampons and helmet in any steep terrain along with an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe in case of an avalanche.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

Mount Washington, the tallest peak in New Hampshire and also the Northeast U.S., endures some of the most punishing weather in the nation. The peak recorded one of the highest wind speeds on Earth at 231 mph. Last year, the wind chill dropped to 100 below zero.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER