1 killed, 2 injured in Mount Washington ski accidents over the weekend

Officials said a recent lack of snow and cold temperatures has created firm and icy conditions around Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

The National Avalanche Center and the U.S. Forest Service put together a video explaining the dangers of avalanches and the weather forecasts you should look over to stay out of danger.

The National Avalanche Center and the U.S. Forest Service put together a video explaining the dangers of avalanches and the weather forecasts you should look over to stay out of danger.

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. – One skier fell to her death, and two others were injured in separate skiing accidents due to brutal snow conditions this weekend.

Madison Saltsburg, 20, was killed Saturday when she fell about 600 feet in an area called Tuckerman Ravine, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Saltsburg and her skiing companion were faced with hard, icy snow surfaces, open crevasse holes, and unforgiving conditions for a slip and fall," Colleen Mainville of the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

Saltsburg's companion was not harmed.

"In addition to yesterday’s fatality, the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center Snow Ranger team responded to two other skiers who sustained traumatic injuries from rocks and ice while falling down the firm and icy snow surface," Mainville said. "Multiple other falls in steep mountaineering terrain were also witnessed throughout the day, but did not result in serious injuries." 

SKIERS CAPTURE VIDEO OF AVALANCHE PLUNGING DOWN FRENCH ALPS

File: This was video taken last March of Tuckerman Ravine. The strong winds cause "wind loading" a dangerous condition for avalanches.

The avalanche forecast was "LOW" on Saturday, according to the MWAC. Winds blew at a steady 43 mph and gusted to 80 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That sets up "wind slabs that are sensitive to triggers," explained the avalanche center's forecast discussion.

"Conditions in Tuckerman Ravine and around Mount Washington were firm and icy due to lack of recent snow and cold temperatures," Mainville said.

Additional snow overnight pushed avalanche danger to high, starting at 3,000 feet. The Backcountry Avalanche forecast is set at an Avalanche Warning through Sunday. 

Even at low avalanche risk, skiers and mountaineers should have an ice axe, crampons and helmet in any steep terrain along with an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe in case of an avalanche.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

File: This video from last February shows how remote Tuckerman Ravine is and how easily an unsuspecting skier can get swept up in an avalanche that another skier triggers.

Mount Washington, the tallest peak in New Hampshire and also the Northeast U.S., endures some of the most punishing weather in the nation. The peak recorded one of the highest wind speeds on Earth at 231 mph. Last year, the wind chill dropped to 100 below zero.

Janice Dean experiences the harsh conditions at the Mount Washington Observatory

FOX News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean goes out into the elements at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire to see what it takes to forecast the weather there.

