Typhoon Khanun to slam US military bases in Okinawa with torrential rains, dangerous winds

OKINAWA, Japan – Powerful Typhoon Khanun is on track to bring torrential rains and high winds to several of Japan’s Kyushu Islands - home to several U.S. military bases - and it may take a while to leave the region.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the 760,000 residents of Okinawa, advising them to evacuate their homes immediately as the storm with the strength of a Category 4 hurricane approaches. That includes the more than 55,000 U.S. military personnel and their families on the main island.

"It’s the worst storm, forecasted, we’ve had in five years," Air Force Capt. William Hanson, weather flight commander, told Stars and Stripes by phone Monday. "Definitely review the typhoon guide and get prepared."

According to Hanson, Khanun's strength could surpass that of Typhoon Hinnamnor, which caused 74-mph gusts and 7 to 8 inches of rain on the island in September. That storm caused power outages across Marine Corps Camp Courtney near the island’s eastern coast, Stars and Stripes reports.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Khanun was located approximately 72 miles south of Kadena Air Base. A maximum significant wave height was recently reported as high as 47 feet.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) provided satellite imagery on Tuesday, displaying the typhoon's route toward the East China Sea.

Khanun’s departure from Okinawa uncertain

Khanun’s northwest side is predicted to take it just southwest of Okinawa on Tuesday night local time, putting the island on the typhoon’s stronger right-hand side, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Sustained winds could easily top hurricane force and perhaps exceed 100 mph if the center moves over or near Okinawa. As much as 40-plus mph winds – enough to topple trees and power lines – will likely affect most or all of the island for hours.

Okinawa is located about 900 miles from Tokyo. This island measures 67 miles in length and varies in width from 2 to 17 miles.

Videos from Tokyo showed flash flooding caused by a heavy thunderstorm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the southern part of Japan was preparing for the arrival of Khanun.

However, the typhoon's departure from Okinawa is more uncertain than its arrival, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The upper-level high now steering Khanun will break down by midweek, leaving the typhoon without any steering currents for a few days. This will pile up the rain in areas where the storm continuously drops precipitation.

There is a good probability that this will occur over water, but if it occurs on land, especially Okinawa, terrible flooding will be the result, the FOX Forecast Center said.