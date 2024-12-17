Watch: Ohio earthquake shakes traffic cameras during Monday afternoon commute

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio - Hundreds of people in Ohio were rattled Monday when a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near the community of Chesapeake, and cameras were rolling when the ground began to shake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck about 2 miles northwest of town on the banks of the Ohio River about 4:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A video shared by OHGO, a website that shares real-time traffic information in Ohio, showed cameras beginning to shake as cars traveled on roads and highways in the area.

In a Facebook post, officials said several people called 911 after feeling the earthquake. There have been no reports of major damage or injuries.

According to reports on the USGS website, people in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia felt the earthquake.