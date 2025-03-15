Watch: Violent tornado seen on video ahead of unleashing destruction in Oakland City, Indiana

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. – The sky unleashed a monstrous tornado upon southwestern Indiana on Saturday morning. Its violent winds tore apart Gibson County, leaving a scene of destruction.

This comes as the FOX Forecast Center closely monitors a major tornado outbreak that is reaching its peak on Saturday and has already caused significant damage in multiple locations.

Evansville resident Jay Burden captured video footage (seen above) of the tornado's path toward Oakland City from his home.

"I was just hoping everyone in the path had clear advanced warning to take shelter," Burden told FOX Weather.

MULTIPLE DEATHS IN MISSOURI AFTER MONSTER TORNADOES CAUGHT ON VIDEO SWEEPING THROUGH STATE AMID SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK

The National Weather Service warned that the destructive tornado had been sighted just after 4 a.m. and issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Warning for Oakland City as the storm approached.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven confirmed extensive storm damage in the county and around Oakland City and rural Francisco.

"I implore you, I beg you, please do not come out and survey the storm damage," he warned. "Give us time to do our jobs. There are trees down. There were power lines down. There are power poles down."

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. EDT for Jackson and Jennings counties in south-central and southeast Indiana, including the cities of North Vernon and Seymour.

At least three people were killed Friday night in Missouri following the widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak after numerous tornadoes were spotted traveling through the state, causing significant damage.

WATCH: TORNADO LASHES TRUCK AS MEN RIDE OUT STORM AT ROLLA, MISSOURI GAS STATION

The FOX Forecast Center said a tornado outbreak is expected on Saturday across the central Gulf Coast States and Deep South into the Tennessee Valley.

Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which should be long-track and potentially violent (EF-4), are expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

The most dangerous tornado threat should begin across eastern Louisiana and Mississippi during the late morning to afternoon, spread across Alabama late day into the evening, and reach western parts of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Saturday night.