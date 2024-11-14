Search
Extreme Weather
Containment on Jennings Creek Fire grows as New York governor issues burn ban

Crews in New Jersey and New York continue to battle wildfires. Fire weather is forecast to return to the Northeast Friday and last through the weekend.

By Julian Atienza
 Jennings Creek Fire burns along New Jersey-New York Border

Jennings Creek Fire burns along New Jersey-New York Border

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. - People north of New York City and in northern New Jersey are being warned about more smoke Thursday due to the Jennings Creek Fire, which is burning along the New Jersey and New York border. Meanwhile, the New York City Fire Department was on the scene of a three-alarm brush fire Thursday in the most densely populated county in the country.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has reported progress on the Jennings Creek Fire, with containment up to 50 percent as of Thursday morning and more than 2,000 acres burned.

WILDFIRE NEWS NEAR ME

Brush fire burns Inwood Park in New York City

Brush fire burns Inwood Park in New York City

The fire is burning in Passaic County, New Jersey, and Orange County, New York, and has roads and state parks closed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul instituted a statewide burn ban Wednesday. 

WHAT IS A RED FLAG WARNING?

Aerial footage of three-alarm brush fire in New York City

Aerial footage of three-alarm brush fire in New York City

The FDNY described the Inwood Park Brush Fire as "treacherous." No injuries have been reported, and the fire appears to be under control, although the department reports that they expect some hot spots to remain through Thursday morning. Firefighters said they had to stretch hose lines more than 150 feet and use water from the Harlem River.

The FDNY reported that it has responded to 229 brush fires since October 29. The department said this is the largest number of responses over a two-week period in the city's history. 

FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR AMTRAK LINES IN THE BRONX

Brush fires delayed Amtrak train service between New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The railroad says service has since been restored.  

According to the National Weather Service, an elevated Fire Weather Risk will pick back up on Friday for this part of the Interstate 95 corridor and last through Sunday.

Fire weather returns to Northeast starting Friday

Fire weather returns to Northeast starting Friday

"The winds may relax a little bit, but it's still dry," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "You can't let your guard down."

Orange County Supervisor Steve Newuhaus has declared a state of emergency because of the Jennings Creek Fire, saying some local roads have been closed. He also warned residents of increased smoke due to backfire operations that are scheduled for later Thursday.

    Crews battle Jennings Creek wildfire on New Jersey - New York border. ((Orange County Government, Nov. 13, 2024))

    Crews battle Jennings Creek wildfire on New Jersey - New York border. ((Orange County Government, Nov. 13, 2024))

    Crews battle Jennings Creek wildfire on New Jersey - New York border. ((Orange County Government, Nov. 12, 2024))

    Crews battle Jennings Creek wildfire on New Jersey - New York border. ((Orange County Government, Nov. 12, 2024))

Schools in Greenwood Lake have been closed because of the fire.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a drought warning and is asking the public to conserve water. October was one of the state's driest months on record.

