Containment on Jennings Creek Fire grows as New York governor issues burn ban

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. - People north of New York City and in northern New Jersey are being warned about more smoke Thursday due to the Jennings Creek Fire, which is burning along the New Jersey and New York border. Meanwhile, the New York City Fire Department was on the scene of a three-alarm brush fire Thursday in the most densely populated county in the country.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has reported progress on the Jennings Creek Fire, with containment up to 50 percent as of Thursday morning and more than 2,000 acres burned.

The fire is burning in Passaic County, New Jersey, and Orange County, New York, and has roads and state parks closed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul instituted a statewide burn ban Wednesday.

The FDNY described the Inwood Park Brush Fire as "treacherous." No injuries have been reported, and the fire appears to be under control, although the department reports that they expect some hot spots to remain through Thursday morning. Firefighters said they had to stretch hose lines more than 150 feet and use water from the Harlem River.

The FDNY reported that it has responded to 229 brush fires since October 29. The department said this is the largest number of responses over a two-week period in the city's history.

Brush fires delayed Amtrak train service between New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The railroad says service has since been restored.

According to the National Weather Service, an elevated Fire Weather Risk will pick back up on Friday for this part of the Interstate 95 corridor and last through Sunday.

"The winds may relax a little bit, but it's still dry," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "You can't let your guard down."

Orange County Supervisor Steve Newuhaus has declared a state of emergency because of the Jennings Creek Fire, saying some local roads have been closed. He also warned residents of increased smoke due to backfire operations that are scheduled for later Thursday.

Schools in Greenwood Lake have been closed because of the fire.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a drought warning and is asking the public to conserve water. October was one of the state's driest months on record.