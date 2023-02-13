Northern Lights put on dazzling display as they dance across North Dakota sky

A dazzling time-lapse video recorded in North Dakota shows the mesmerizing Northern Lights putting on a vibrant display as they danced across the night sky.

Elan Azriel said he recorded the video outside Grand Forks, North Dakota, after "an eternity of cloudy and lackluster nights."

"It was nice to be back out under the Northern Lights," he said in a tweet.

According to the aurora forecast by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Northern Lights could be seen across North Dakota and parts of northern South Dakota on Feb. 10 – the night Azriel recorded the video.

Northern Lights displays usually occur after solar events known as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. Those flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's magnetic field that surrounds the outside of the planet.

The electrons then briefly energize the oxygen and nitrogen molecules, and when the moment passes, the molecules release a bit of light. The color of the light depends on the gas – oxygen is primarily responsible for greens and yellows, while nitrogen gives off more of the blue hues.