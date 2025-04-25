See it: Rare horseshoe vortex cloud captivates Oklahoma sky

NORMAN, Okla. – Thunderstorms above Oklahoma sculpted a seldom-seen spectacle in the sky Friday morning.

The formation of a horseshoe vortex cloud was witnessed in Norman by storm chaser Connor Mellace as the swirling mass of air took on the distinct inverted "U" shape.

This meteorological phenomenon, born from the complex dynamics within the storm clouds, offered a fleeting but unforgettable glimpse into the powerful and beautiful forces of nature.

The FOX Forecast Center said that because it is considered among the planet's most elusive cloud formations and disappears almost as quickly as it appears, its birth requires a precise harmony of atmospheric conditions.

Just as specific elements must align for a tornado to form, so too must they for these enchanting horseshoe clouds.

They demand a particular kind of wind shear – the shifting dance of wind speed or direction with altitude – coupled with a gentle stillness in the air to maintain their distinct, curved form.

Though this delicate cloud won't bring a drop of rain, legend says a glimpse of it showers you with luck.