Extreme Weather
Listen: Winds from Hurricane Nicole play strings of sailboats in Florida marina

Tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) will continue for the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts through Thursday. Nicole will have far-reaching impacts stretching into the Southeast and eventually the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

By Chris Oberholtz
Winds from Hurricane Nicole create an eerie sound while whipping across a marina in eastern Florida.

Nicole winds create eerie noise at Florida marina

Winds from Hurricane Nicole create an eerie sound while whipping across a marina in eastern Florida. (Credit: @hurricanetrack/ Twitter)

FOX Weather's live coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole continues Thursday as it moves inland across Florida. Follow the FOX Weather Wire for the latest information.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – The sights and sounds of Hurricane Nicole were eerily present Thursday morning as the Category 1 storm made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida.

Nicole, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph at landfall.

A video shared by Mark Sudduth from HurricaneTrack.com was taken in Fort Pierce before Nicole made landfall. In it, you can hear the whipping wind as it plays the strings of the sailboats in the eastern Florida marina.

A video shared by Mark Sudduth from HurricaneTrack.com was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida, before Nicole made landfall.

(@hurricanetrack/ Twitter)

Tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) will continue for the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts through Thursday. 

The storm will have far-reaching impacts stretching into the Southeast and eventually the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

