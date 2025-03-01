New York City firefighters rescue trapped window washers dangling 780 feet in the air

NEW YORK - Two window washers in New York City were rescued after they were trapped on dangling scaffolding 78 stories in the air Friday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Glass could be seen littering on the sidewalk below as the scaffold twisted in the wind and repeatedly banged into the side of the skyscraper that was being cleaned. It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

"It was a high wind factor blowing into the building," said Lt. Nick Schneider of NYFD Ladder 4. "There's glass pretty much raining all over the sidewalk when we pulled up."

The FDNY says the two workers were not tied down to safety lines as they dangled precariously on the side of a skyscraper on 58th Street in Columbus Circle. Witnesses reported and video showed the scaffolding was spinning as it dangled.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"Winds were relatively calm near the ground, but it was much winder 780 feet up off the ground," Schneider said. "Whatever the winds like on the street level, once you get up to the 78th floor, it’s a whole different ballgame."

Schnedier said it was quite the challenging rescue.

"It was extremely dangerous for the occupants of the scaffolding. It was extremely dangerous for members of the FDNY as well," he said. "Our members were operating essentially on the ledge of a 78-story building."

30 MILLION BRACE FOR ‘SIGNIFICANT’ SEVERE WEATHER FROM TEXAS TO MISSISSIPPI TUESDAY AS MARCH ROARS TO LIFE

When rescue crews arrived on the 78th floor, they found that the window where the workers were dangling was blown out.

Firefighters were able to tie a rescue rope to the left side of the scaffold before quickly securing the other side. Rescuers were then able to get safety lines on the two workers and extract them.

The two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.