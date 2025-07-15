New Jersey home bursts into flames after reported explosion amid torrential flash flooding

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. – A home in northern New Jersey burst into flames Monday night amid torrential downpours that caused flash flooding across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

The North Plainfield Fire Chief told reporters at the scene that his department responded to reports of an explosion and a house on fire and found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. No one was injured.

First responders could be seen escorting victims or neighbors from the scene in shin-deep water.

Firefighters remained on the scene Tuesday morning, but an official cause of the fire or the explosion has not been released.

Parts of the home could be seen completely ripped from its foundation and most of the house's walls were reduced to a pile of rubble.

The explosion happened not far from where at least two people were killed after floodwaters swept away their vehicle at the height of the storm, according to Plainfield city officials.

New Jersey's governor declared a state of emergency Monday night. Some parts of the Garden State received more than 6 inches of rain in the span of a few hours.

