Torrential rains leave Mount Washington access road in tatters

GORHAM, N.H. – A soaking rainstorm not only left flooding issues across parts of New England earlier this week but washed out an access road to New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

Officials with Mount Washington Auto Road said the area received 3-plus inches of rain Monday, leading to flash flooding.

"As a result, sections of the Mt. Washington Auto Road were washed out, specifically 1.6 miles from the summit at the '6 mile park' marker," Mount Washington Auto Road officials said on their Facebook page.

Repairs are underway and will take a couple of weeks, though crews continue to face rain and snow challenges as the Omega block weather pattern keeps conditions stubbornly cool and wet in the Northeast.

But if the weather and road repair schedules cooperate, they hope to open the access road for weekends in mid-May, with daily operations set to begin Memorial Day weekend.

Flash flooding reported across other parts of New Hampshire, Maine

It wasn't just the mountainous regions that suffered from flash flooding. Rainfall totals reached 3 to 6 inches across parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

A neighborhood in Conway, New Hampshire, was flooded by the Saco River, leaving driveways in shambles. Nearby, drone footage showed other severe flooding in the Conway area, which was reported to be the worst in several years.

In Maine, the raging Carrabassett River wiped out a bridge on a property in the Carrabassett Valley. Flood Warnings were issued on five different rivers across the two states Monday.