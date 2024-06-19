Mount St. Helens rattled by hundreds of tiny earthquakes since February

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. - Hundreds of small earthquakes have been rumbling under Washington State’s Mount St. Helens since the start of February, but the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says there’s nothing to worry about.

The USGS said the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network has reported about 350 earthquakes under the volcano since the start of February. Most have been so small that no one has felt them.

About 95% of the earthquakes have been lower than magnitude 1.0, and the peak of the seismic activity at the sleeping volcano was reported in early June with 38 quakes per week.

‘Eruption is not imminent’

The USGS said the earthquakes have been recorded at a depth of about 3.5 miles below sea level, or about 4.6 miles below the crater of Mount St. Helens.

So, what’s causing the earthquakes? The USGS says it could be due to the arrival of additional magma during a process called recharge.

"Recharge has been observed in the past at Mount St. Helens and other volcanoes," the USGS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "It can occur for many years without an eruption."

And it doesn’t appear as though the USGS is too concerned with the recent uptick in earthquake activity at Mount St. Helens. The agency said there has been no change in hazards as a result of the seismic activity, and there have been no changes to Mount St. Helens monitoring parameters, like ground deformation, gases or thermal emissions.

"An eruption is not imminent," the USGS said.

Mount St. Helens exploded to life on May 18, 1980, erupting in violent fashion, spewing towering clouds carrying 520 million tons of ash that choked the skies with grit and darkness and claiming the lives of 57 people in what remains the largest volcanic eruption in American history.

Among the dead was David Johnston, of the USGS, who was at a monitoring site the day of the disaster. He frantically radioed a warning - "Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!"

The message wasn't heard in Vancouver, but the message was heard and recorded by a ham radio operator.