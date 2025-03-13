Search
Extreme Weather
Alaska's Mount Spurr volcano showing signs of potential eruption in coming weeks or months

If the volcano does erupt, scientists predict it'll be similar to the volcano's last eruptions in 1953 and 1992, which lasted a few hours each and emitted large ash clouds that deposited ash across Southcentral Alaskan communities and disrupted air travel for a brief time.

Scientists with the Alaska Volcano Observatory say an eruption in the coming weeks or months is possible after increased volcanic activitiy this week. Mount Spurr hasn't erupted since 1992. 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Increased volcanic activity on Alaska's Mount Spurr volcano indicates an eruption could be coming in the next weeks or months, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory

The volcano has seen an uptick in earthquakes and "significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions" in recent days.

Mount Spurr is an 11,000-foot-tall volcano located roughly 80 miles from Anchorage

AVO measured high levels of carbon dioxide on the mountain's summit peak and crater peak on Friday during a flight over Mount Spurr.

  • Gas emits from the summit crater of Mount Spurr in Alaska during a flight on March 11, 2025.
    Gas emits from the summit crater of Mount Spurr in Alaska during a flight on March 11, 2025.  (Skye Kushner/AVO/USGS)

  • Gas vents and steaming cracks around the flanks of Mount Spurr's summit are visible to the lower left of the summit crater
    Gas vents and steaming cracks around the flanks of Mount Spurr's summit are visible to the lower left of the summit crater. (Skye Kushner/AVO/USGS)

  • Mount Spurr's crater peak, where eruptions occurred in the 1950s and 1990s. Photo from March 11, 2025 shows steam emitting from the portions of the crater.
    Mount Spurr's crater peak, where eruptions occurred in the 1950s and 1990s. Photo from March 11, 2025 shows steam emitting from the portions of the crater.  (Skye Kushner/AVO/USGS)

  • A photo taken on March 11, 2025 of Mount Spurr's Summit Peak and Crater Peak amid an increased period of unrest.
    A photo taken on March 11, 2025 of Mount Spurr's Summit crater and Crater Peak amid an increased period of unrest.  (Skye Kushner/AVO/USGS)

Steaming and newly opened gas vents were recorded on the crater peak, where carbon dioxide levels were especially high. 

The observatory said more than 100 earthquakes have been recorded per week over the last month under the volcano, totaling around 3,400 since last April.

Scientists believe all of these factors could lead to an eruption in the crater peak in the near future, as it's believed magma has been accumulating beneath Mount Spurr summit for some months.

If the volcano does erupt, scientists predict it'll be similar to the volcano's last eruptions in 1953 and 1992, which lasted a few hours each and emitted large ash clouds that deposited ash across Southcentral Alaskan communities and disrupted air travel for a brief time, AVO said. 

Mount Spurr currently sits at a yellow advisory alert level. Observatory scientists said more unrest in the form of increased seismic activity, gas emission and surface heating would allow them days to weeks of warning of an eruption, if one were to happen.

