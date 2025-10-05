Mount Everest trekkers rescued after blizzard slams Tibet days after deadly flooding in Nepal

A rare winter storm hit the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, stranding hundreds of mountaineers during peak season, just days after heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Nepal, killing dozens, according to local media and mountain guide groups.

Heavy snow and rain blasted the Himalayas over the weekend, prompting rescues near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet, according to CCTV, a Chinese state media outlet.

Reuters reported hundreds of Mount Everest trekkers were stranded by the sudden blizzard on Sunday, with at least 350 guided down by rescuers, and more awaiting rescue.

October is peak time for those who make the trek to Mount Everest from the Tibetan side.

On the south side of Tibet, in Nepal, heavy rain caused damaging flooding, killing at least 47 people over the weekend, Reuters reported.

October is typically toward the end of monsoon season for Nepal, which is heavily influenced by activity over the Bay of Bengal.

This week's flooding was caused by a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal, according to meteorological officials with Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.