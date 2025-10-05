Mount Everest trekkers rescued after blizzard slams Tibet days after deadly flooding in Nepal

FILE: Dozens of climbers lined up to try to summit Mt. Everest via single climbing lanes as a brief break in the weather allowed safer conditions at the summit. (Video: Rajan Dwivedi /TMX)
A rare winter storm hit the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, stranding hundreds of mountaineers during peak season, just days after heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Nepal, killing dozens, according to local media and mountain guide groups.
Heavy snow and rain blasted the Himalayas over the weekend, prompting rescues near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet, according to CCTV, a Chinese state media outlet.
Reuters reported hundreds of Mount Everest trekkers were stranded by the sudden blizzard on Sunday, with at least 350 guided down by rescuers, and more awaiting rescue.
October is peak time for those who make the trek to Mount Everest from the Tibetan side.
On the south side of Tibet, in Nepal, heavy rain caused damaging flooding, killing at least 47 people over the weekend, Reuters reported.
Water level rises in the Bagmati river during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal on October 4, 2025. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has announced, vehicle movement in and out of the Kathmandu valley has been suspended for three days from October 4 to 6 due to the forecast of floods and landslides from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. (Photo by Sunil Pradhan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
October is typically toward the end of monsoon season for Nepal, which is heavily influenced by activity over the Bay of Bengal.
This week's flooding was caused by a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal, according to meteorological officials with Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.
The flooded Bagmati River bursts its embankments in Kathmandu, Nepal, on October 4, 2025, following incessant rainfall due to the continued influence of moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal, which triggers flooding in parts of the nation. In Nepal, the monsoon is particularly influenced by the Bay of Bengal, making it a major driver of monsoon-related disasters. During the four months of the monsoon season, from June to September, Nepal typically receives around 80% of its annual average rainfall of 1,600 mm, sometimes reaching up to 1,800 mm. Nepal ranks second after Bangladesh in South Asia and 20th globally in multi-hazard disaster risk. According to the 2019 Asian Development Bank report, floods alone cause an average annual loss exceeding USD 140 million, accounting for 1.4% of Nepal's GDP.
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police reconstruct and clear debris from the Bafal riverside road in Kathmandu, Nepal, on October 5, 2025, which is damaged and blocked due to floods following continuous rainfall the previous day. Authorities work to restore connectivity for commuters, highlighting ongoing flood aftermath across the city.
A displaced Nepali child wears an umbrella as he prepares to be evacuated from the flooded residential area along the riverbanks flowing through the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal on October 4, 2025, moving to higher ground following the heavy downpour due to the continued influence of moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal, which triggers inundation in parts of the nation. In Nepal, the monsoon is particularly influenced by the Bay of Bengal, making it a major driver of monsoon-related disasters.
