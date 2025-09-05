Watch: Mother, child rescued after flash flood swamps car in New Mexico

BUCKHORN, N.M. – A mother, her daughter and their dog were saved on Sunday, after flash flooding overturned their vehicle in southwestern New Mexico.

Muddy brown floodwater rushed like river rapids in Buckhorn, New Mexico, where a woman, her 6-year-old child and their pup were seen stranded on top of their truck, as it had been flipped to its side by the powerful waters.

Police bodycam footage shows the trio being saved one by one by a group of police officers, first responders and community members.

First, a deputy crawls on top of a ladder precariously being used as a bridge over the floodwater, connecting the truck to dry land while being stabilized by construction machinery.

A man and woman can be seen straddling the part of the machinery closest to the truck, as they appeared to hold a rope tied to the deputy as he climbed toward the family.

Once at the truck, he brings the young girl onto his back, and he slowly climbs backward toward safety.

The girl’s mother then crawls on the ladder and off of the truck, and slowly makes her way to the shore.

The pup can be seen already on dry land with a rescuer.

On the day of the rescue, heavy rain produced by the remnants of Hurricane Lorena dropped over half an inch of rain over the area – or nearly a third of what it usually receives in the entire month of August, according to the National Weather Service.