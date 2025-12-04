Search
Watch: Monstrous dust storm swallows Australian miners bringing hour of lightning and rain

In the film you can see the miners mesmerized by the size and velocity of the storm, as Flynn states, "This is insane," before retreating to the workshop for safety.

Massive dust storm shocks Australian miners, rapidly engulfs the area with rain and lightning

TANAMI, Australia- A massive dust storm rapidly engulfed the Granites gold mine camp in Tanami, Northern Territory, Australia, on Nov. 30, shocking workers as Flynn Kleis captured it all on film before retreating to the workshop for safety.

In the film you can see the miners mesmerized by the size and velocity of the storm, as they used their phones to record and take it all in before getting out of the way.

You can hear Flynn say, "This thing is insane."

A dust storm can occur when high winds are present, creating a wall of dust that will hinder visibility and pose hazardous conditions. 

WHAT IS A HABOOB? IT'S JUST DUST IN THE WIND....

The film shows just how low visibility got, as the other side of the camp looks nonexistent. 

Flynn added that the storm brought lightning and rain that lasted an hour and that he’s "never seen anything like it."

