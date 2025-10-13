People missing, dozens rescued in western Alaska after Typhoon Halong's remnants cause widespread flooding

BETHEL, Alaska – New video shows the powerful flooding ongoing in western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Halong, which has caused widespread damage along the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, displacing families as first responders continue to search for unaccounted people.

The powerful coastal storm moved into the Bering Sea on Sunday, packing hurricane-force wind gusts, big waves and major coastal flooding for the Kuskokwim Delta and communities south of the Bering Strait. However, storm surge and heavy rain has been ongoing since last week from another storm system, creating a dire situation.

The video above from Bethel showed powerful flooding washing away boats and damaging infrastructure over the weekend. Photos shared by Alaska's Emergency Management showed dozens of homes surrounded by flooding.

Hurricane-force winds up to 100 mph were reported over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Another video taken in Emmonak showed the powerful winds and surf flipping a boat on its side.

According to Alaska State Troopers, more than 30 people were rescued in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities over the weekend. At least 18 people were rescued in Kwigillingok , and at least 16 people were rescued in Kipnuk , troopers said. Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard are aiding in search efforts.

Officials are working to confirm the number of people unaccounted for in Kipnuk, but at least three are missing in Kwigillingok.

This powerful storm is forecast to continue to cause flooding into Monday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through Monday afternoon for much of coastal Alaska, with water levels reaching between 4 and 6 feet above normal high tide levels.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities completed damage surveys of the first coastal storm last week before the renewed threat from Halong arrived over the weekend. The video above shows the flooding on the Kotz Airport runway after the first round of flooding.

According to an Alaska nonprofit, the Coastal Villages Region Fund, the devastation from Halong may be beyond that of Typhoon Merbok in 2022.