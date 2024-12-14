Search
Michigan beacon freezes with surreal ice patters amid arctic blast

The blowing spray off Lake Michigan, tossed by winds gusting to 47 mph, froze on contact with a beacon along a pier in St. Joseph.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — An arctic blast this week left an intricate frozen fingerprint behind in its wake.

The blowing spray off Lake Michigan, tossed by winds gusting to 47 mph, froze on contact with a beacon along a pier in St. Joseph.

Photographer Nathan Voytovick, of Nate’s Dronography, told Storyful he braved wind chills dropping as low as -10 degrees Friday to capture the surreal sight.

"The south pier beacon was fully covered in crazy looking ice," he wrote on Facebook. "Seems like something from another planet!"

The sub-freezing winds were also responsible for hefty lake-effect snows that buried towns along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes with multiple feet of snow.

