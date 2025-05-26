Memorial Day earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO – An earthquake shook parts of the San Francisco Bay area early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported about 6 miles northeast of Inverness, California, around 1:18 a.m. local time at a depth of about 2.5 miles.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows information on an earthquake in the San Francisco Bay area on Memorial Day.

(FOX Weather)



Residents in communities north of San Francisco reported feeling light shaking when the earthquake struck.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.