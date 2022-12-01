Search

Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano began to erupt on Nov. 27 for the first time since 1984. It was the longest period between eruptions on record before the volcano awakened on Sunday.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.

According to the United States Geological Survey, two active fissures have been feeding lava flows downslope, with lava from fissure 3 flowing to the north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

NEW INCREDIBLE VIDEO SHOWS LAVA FROM HAWAII'S MAUNA LOA VOLCANO SHOOTING NEARLY 150 FEET INTO THE AIR

  • Lava is seen shooting into the air from an activ fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
    Lava is seen shooting into the air from an activ fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Tropical Visions Video)

  • HAWAII, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 29: A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.
    HAWAII, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 29: A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.  (UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY)

    A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States. (A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.)

  • A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.
    A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States. (United States Geological Survey)

  • An image showing lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air.
    An image showing lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air. (@USGSVolcanoes/Twitter)

  • Lava from Kīlauea volcano lava lake is seen to the left of the photo, and a magnificent glow from Mauna Loa, upper right, sets the morning sky aglow.
    Lava from Kīlauea volcano lava lake is seen to the left of the photo, and a magnificent glow from Mauna Loa, upper right, sets the morning sky aglow. (Joyce Ibasan/National Parks Service)

  • Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is seen flowing after an eruption on Monday, November 28, 2022.
    Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is seen flowing after an eruption on Monday, November 28, 2022. (Hawaii Fire Department via Storyful)

  • A photo view of the Mauna Loa eruption taken from Waikoloa at 6:15 a.m. HST on Nov. 28, 2022.
    A photo view of the Mauna Loa eruption taken from Waikoloa at 6:15 a.m. HST on Nov. 28, 2022. (Image: USGS Volcanoes) (USGS)

  • Lava is seen flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after it began erupting on Sunday night.
    Lava is seen flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after it began erupting on Sunday night. (USGS/Civil Air Patrol)

  • Mauna Loa eruption as viewed from Waikoloa at about 1:25am local time (HST). The eruption is occurring from the summit of the volcano, though lava has overflowed the caldera.
    Mauna Loa eruption as seen from Waikoloa at about 1:25 a.m. HST. The eruption is occurring from the summit of the volcano, though lava has overflowed the caldera. (Image: Ken Hon, Scientists in Charge of Hawaii Volcano Observatory) ( )

  • Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night.
    Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night. (USGS)

Scientists say fissure 3 remains the dominant source of the largest lava flow, and the movement slowed during the day on Wednesday to about 0.02 mph or 78.7 feet per hour.

The flows have reached a relatively flat area and slowed down, and as that happens, scientists say the flow will spread out and inflate.

ERUPTION OF HAWAII'S MAUNA LOA VOLCANO SENDS LAVA SHOOTING HUNDREDS OF FEET INTO THE AIR

It may take about two days for the lava flows to reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which was about 3.6 miles away as of Wednesday afternoon.

The USGS says fissure 4 is also still active, with lava flowing to the northeast.

In addition to the lava, the eruption of Mauna Loa is sending volcanic gas plumes high into the air, and Pele's Hair is falling in the Humu'ula Saddle area.

Pele's Hair refers to thin strands of volcanic glass fibers formed from gas amid explosions within the turbulent cauldron.

WHAT MAKES 'PELE'S HAIR' DURING A VOLCANIC ERUPTION?

The USGS says tremors are continuing at a high rate, which indicates magma is still being supplied to the active fissures on Mauna Loa. Activity is likely to continue as long as those tremors persist.

Scientists say they don't anticipate eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone, and no property is currently at risk.

HAWAII'S MAUNA LOA, WORLD'S LARGEST ACTIVE VOLCANO, ERUPTS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1984

Mauna Loa history

Since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times, averaging an eruption every five years.

However, most eruptions before 1950 had an average frequency of 3.5 years. Since 1950, there have only been two eruptions – a summit eruption in 1975 and a rift eruption in 1984.

It had been the longest quiet period on record for Mauna Loa before Sunday night's eruption.

