Watch: Man takes stroll on French mountain peak amid 115 mph winds

Photographer Thomas eSoullet said he was at an altitude of 5,350 feet and went to see how difficult it'd be to walk into the mother of all headwinds.

PUY DE LA TACHE, France -- What to do when a storm promising over 100 mph wind gusts is heading your way? 

Usually the choices don't involve "going for a walk," but for photographer Thomas Soullet, it was challenge accepted.

Soullet headed up to the mile-high peak of Puy de la Tache in central France as Storm Benjamin roared ashore on Thursday.

Soullet said he was at an altitude of 5,350 feet and went to see how difficult it'd be to walk into the mother of all headwinds. He said winds gusted as high as 187 km/hr, or about 115 mph.  That is on par with a Category 3 hurricane.

Down closer to sea level, Meteo France clocked a peak gust of 104 mph at Cagnano.
 

