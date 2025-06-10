Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon

LOS ANGELES – Residents across Los Angeles were rattled by a magnitude 3.4 earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck about 8 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach.

So far, the USGS says Los Angeles to as far inland as Pasadena felt the shaking.

There have not been any reports of injuries at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.