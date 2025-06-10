Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck about 8 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

LOS ANGELES – Residents across Los Angeles were rattled by a magnitude 3.4 earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. 

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts the Southern California coast.
(FOX Weather)

 

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck about 8 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach

So far, the USGS says Los Angeles to as far inland as Pasadena felt the shaking. 

A look at how far the shaking was felt from the earthquake's center, which is notated with a star.

A look at how far the shaking was felt from the earthquake's center, which is notated with a star.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

There have not been any reports of injuries at this time. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Tags
Loading...