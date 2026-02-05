Search
Extreme Weather
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles northern Utah including Salt Lake City

The earthquake happened just over four miles from the city of Saratoga Springs, and was roughly 25 miles from Salt Lake City.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah– A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook much of northern Utah on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 12:53 p.m. local time and was 4.7 miles deep.

The earthquake happened just over four miles from the city of Saratoga Springs, and was roughly 25 miles from Salt Lake City.

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Utah.

(FOX Weather)

Weak shaking was reported as far north as Farmington, Utah, roughly an hour from Saratoga Springs.

Shaking was also reported in Salt Lake City and south in Provo, Utah.

It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage in cities near the epicenter. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

