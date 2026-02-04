See it: Mules deliver essential supplies to West Virginia communities paralyzed by snow

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV – It's all hands on deck in West Virginia as people in the state continue to dig themselves out of snow this week.

As citizens in West Virginia continue to dig out from the historic weekend snowfall, some communities are paralyzed by the winter weather.

This comes after the area was slammed with record snow from a major nor’easter.

As a result, communities in some parts of the state were left frozen in time, unable to travel in snow-ridden neighborhoods. That is when the Mountain Mule Packers ranch stepped up to help those in need.

They are an organization that typically ventures into the rugged, inaccessible terrain of Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee with their team of mules to provide disaster relief and community rebuilding.

Footage shared by the nonprofit organization shows the pack of mules strapped with a plethora of supplies, as the posse embarks on a wintry journey to help.

The entire pack, accompanied by a dog, moved through the snow with ease, determined to complete their expedition.

This is a unique form of delivery, as roads are unsafe due to large snow and ice accumulations in the region, with no end in sight. The state is unlikely to see significant snow melt until the middle of next week.

After a long day of trail travel, the team successfully delivered much-needed supplies to people in desperate need of help on Monday.

The team safely returned home and is preparing for the next opportunity to help the community.