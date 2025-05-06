Magnitude 3.0 earthquake shakes central Virginia with shaking felt in Richmond
The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck just after 1 p.m. near Dillwyn, Virginia, located about an hour west of Richmond.
Residents across central Virginia were rattled by a 3.0 earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.
The earthquake was initially measured as a magnitude 2.8 but was later revised to a magnitude 3.0.
Cities like Richmond and Charlottesville felt light shaking.
It is unknown at this time if any damage or injuries have been reported.
