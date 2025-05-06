Magnitude 3.0 earthquake shakes central Virginia with shaking felt in Richmond

Residents across central Virginia were rattled by a 3.0 earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck just after 1 p.m. near Dillwyn, Virginia, located about an hour west of Richmond.

The earthquake was initially measured as a magnitude 2.8 but was later revised to a magnitude 3.0.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Cities like Richmond and Charlottesville felt light shaking.

It is unknown at this time if any damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.