Massive landslide closes Colorado's Loveland Pass indefinitely as summer travel gets underway

A massive landslide in Colorado has forced officials to close a vital roadway called Loveland Pass just as the busy summer travel season gets underway.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (DOT), the landslide occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, covering the popular Route 6 with tons of rocks and other debris that slid down a mountain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Officials said the landslide was about 100 feet wide and between 15 and 20 feet deep, and people were being warned to avoid the area and find an alternate route around the destruction.

"Delays should be expected on Interstate 70," the Colorado DOT said. "Motorists can expect traffic holds at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of each hour to let hazmat vehicles pass through."

Unfortunately, crews were not able to start cleanup operations right away because the mountain had been stabilizing for hours. Instead, the Colorado DOT said crews began the debris removal process on Monday, and it is being done in two stages.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The first is to remove the mud and silt from travel lanes. The slide will then need to be assessed again to ensure that the mountain is stable.

Once it's deemed to be safe, the second stage will begin to clean the remainder of the slide.

"There is no estimated time of re-opening," the Colorado DOT said in a Facebook post. "Motorists, hikers and cyclists are urged to stay away from the area until the clean-up is complete."