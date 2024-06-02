Los Angeles area rattled by magnitude 3.5 earthquake

LOS ANGELES – People in the Los Angeles area reported feeling an earthquake late Sunday morning.

The magnitude 3.5 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles south-southwest of South Pasadena, in Los Angeles County, just before 10 a.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

This graphic shows the information on an earthquake in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Thousands of people in Southern California reported feeling the shaking to the USGS, including those in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale and the San Bernardino area.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.