Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area early Sunday morning

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported about 3 miles southeast of Ontario just before 4 a.m. local time.

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 3.5 miles.

Dozens of people have reported feeling shaking in the area, but so far there are no reports of any damage or injuries.