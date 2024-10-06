Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area early Sunday morning

Search
Extreme Weather
By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported about 3 miles southeast of Ontario just before 4 a.m. local time.

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 3.5 miles.

Dozens of people have reported feeling shaking in the area, but so far there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

