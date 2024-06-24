Search
Extreme Weather
Earthquake rattles Los Angeles area early Monday morning

The earthquake happened at 5:07 a.m. PT and was given a preliminary magnitude of 3.2. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles south-southeast of Highland Park, California, a neighborhood in Northeast Los Angeles.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

LOS ANGELES – Residents across the Los Angeles area were given an early wake-up call Monday as an earthquake rattled Southern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 5:07 a.m. PT and was given a preliminary magnitude of 3.2. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles south-southeast of Highland Park, California, a neighborhood in Northeast Los Angeles.

WHAT TO DO DURING AND AFTER AN EARTHQUAKE

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Los Angles area on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Los Angles area on Monday, June 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.

