Earthquake rattles Los Angeles area early Monday morning

LOS ANGELES – Residents across the Los Angeles area were given an early wake-up call Monday as an earthquake rattled Southern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 5:07 a.m. PT and was given a preliminary magnitude of 3.2. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles south-southeast of Highland Park, California, a neighborhood in Northeast Los Angeles.

WHAT TO DO DURING AND AFTER AN EARTHQUAKE

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

