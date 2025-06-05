Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

LIVE: Watch Kilauea erupt as lava fountains shoot nearly 1,000 feet into the air

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the ongoing eruption has been occurring since December 2024, and this most recent episode began just before 9 p.m. local time Wednesday.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano exploded back to life Wednesday night after the 24th episode of its ongoing eruption produced lava fountains that reached about 1,000 feet.

Lava fountains are essentially jets of lava ejected high into the air.

WATCH: 'LAVANADO' FORMS DURING HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO'S RECENT EXPLOSIVE ERUPTION

  • Lava spews from Kilauea on Thursday, June 6, during the volcano's 24th eruptive episode since December of 2024.
    Image 1 of 5

    Lava spews from Kilauea on Thursday, June 6, during the volcano's 24th eruptive episode since December of 2024. (USGS)

  • Lava shoots into the air during Kilauea's 19th eruption since Dec. 23, 2024.
    Image 2 of 5

    Lava shoots into the air during Kilauea's 19th eruption since Dec. 23, 2024.  (USGS)

  • Lava shoots from the Kilauea volcano during an eruptive episode on April 22, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    Lava shoots from the Kilauea volcano during an eruptive episode on April 22, 2025. (USGS)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Fountaining at Kīlauea summit has increased in vigor on December 29. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists on the crater rim the morning of December 29 observed an increase in height throughout their field shift, up to about 40 m (Hawaiian Volcano Observatory/USGS) ( )

  • This image from the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava shooting into the air after another eruptive episode began at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
    Image 5 of 5

    This image from the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava shooting into the air after another eruptive episode began at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (USGS)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the ongoing eruption has been occurring since December 2024, and this most recent episode began just before 9 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Hazards associated with the current eruption include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which can have far-reaching effects downwind.

The volcano's last eruption ended on May 25.

FILE VIDEO - A dramatic video shows lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shooting about 1,000 feet into the air during its latest eruptive episode on May 25, 2025.

Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 1,000 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

FILE VIDEO - A dramatic video shows lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shooting about 1,000 feet into the air during its latest eruptive episode on May 25, 2025.

Kilauea remains at an Orange alert on the USGS' alert-level system, meaning an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.

Other hazards include localized rockfalls and volcanic fragments, like Pele's hair, which have wafted significant distances downwind during some recent episodes.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Tags
Loading...