LIVE: Watch Kilauea erupt as lava fountains shoot nearly 1,000 feet into the air

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano exploded back to life Wednesday night after the 24th episode of its ongoing eruption produced lava fountains that reached about 1,000 feet.

Lava fountains are essentially jets of lava ejected high into the air.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the ongoing eruption has been occurring since December 2024, and this most recent episode began just before 9 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Hazards associated with the current eruption include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which can have far-reaching effects downwind.

The volcano's last eruption ended on May 25.

Kilauea remains at an Orange alert on the USGS' alert-level system, meaning an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.

Other hazards include localized rockfalls and volcanic fragments, like Pele's hair , which have wafted significant distances downwind during some recent episodes.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.