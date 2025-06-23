Search
Extreme Weather
Lightning strikes group on Florida's Anna Maria Island, injuring 1 person

Monday's incident is the third lightning strike in Florida in a week, resulting in an injury or fatality. This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. – One person was injured on Monday afternoon when a group of people under a cabana on Anna Maria Island in Florida were hit by lightning. 

Holmes Beach Police Chief William L. Tokajer tells FOX Weather that one person was taken to the hospital with an injury after being struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.

Holmes Beach police officers responded to the 68th Street beach access around 4 p.m. for a call about a group of six people under a cabana struck by lightning.

FILE - Florida, Miami Beach, lightning storm over ocean.

Tokajer said when police arrived, one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The others left on their own accord.

The chief said this was the first lightning strike injury of the summer for Holmes Beach in Manatee County, Florida, part of Anna Maria Island.

Monday's incident was the third lightning strike in Florida in a week, resulting in an injury or fatality. This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week. 

Florida is considered the lightning capital of the U.S. with nearly 300 lightning strikes per square mile per year, according to recent studies.

